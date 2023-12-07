Serial commercial burglary suspect arrested in Nashville

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A serial commercial robbery suspect was taken into custody Wednesday, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Santos Velasquez, 18, is alleged to have committed a string of commercial burglaries in the Elm Hill Pike area over the last few months, police said. He is currently charged in four separate burglaries, including two separate incidents in September at Jeffco Flooring; an Oct. 19 burglary of more than $31,000 worth of equipment at M&A Supply; and a Nov. 16 burglary at Care Supply.

Velasquez was caught Wednesday when detectives, in coordination with Nolensville Police Department and MNPD Aviation, saw him drive off in a stolen Dodge Charger, police said. He abandoned the Charger on Piccadilly Row, where he ran away. He was later taken into custody with the assistance of a K9 unit.

Velasquez is charged additionally with two counts of vehicle theft, two counts of evading arrest and one count of resisting arrest. More charges are expected.

Velasquez’s co-defendant in the majority of these incidents, Andre Mendoza, 18, was arrested in October and has pleaded guilty to seven burglary charges, police said.

