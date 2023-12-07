School voucher plan could affect already underfunded Metro Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Members of the Metro Nashville Board of Education explained to Metro Council members during a joint meeting held Wednesday just how underfunded the school system is.

The meeting began as a budget meeting between the two boards and Metro Council members said it was eye opening.

Metro Nashville Public School leaders spent more than an hour showing where the money is being spent and how it’s benefiting students this year.

The presentation was routine until leaders got to the slide that detailed the government funding. The diagram used explained that the state believes Nashville and Davidson County has a higher ability to get taxpayer money for education. The school district receives 23% of its money from state and federal funding.

Governor Bill Lee’s proposed voucher program of using state money to send public school students to private schools will affect Metro Schools. Davidson County is one county where vouchers are available after the original legislation passed in 2019.

“Those are additional students that all other states have shown, are not currently inside of our public schools,” school board chair Rachael Anne Elrod said. “We’re already under funded, now there’s going to be this additional drain of the very limited state dollars we do have.”

Metro Council leaders agreed.

“It’s highly concerning,” Vice Mayor Angie Henderson said. “I do think it will undermine the public school system, and I am very concerned.”

If the school voucher programs continue or go statewide, leaders said it could mean higher property taxes for Nashville residents.

Council and school board members said this may be their first joint meeting, but it won’t be the last time they meet about school budgets.

