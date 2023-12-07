Rutherford County will not pass new fire tax, mayor says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Commissioners are looking for new ways to help pay for their fire department, which includes the creation of a fire tax.

Despite a rapidly growing population forcing them to expand services, the mayor said a new “regressive tax” won’t happen.

New construction in Rutherford County had commissioners considering a new tax to fund the fire department. Two of six new public safety buildings are opening this year, and they’ve had to hire around 30 people to staff those two stations.

One Murfreesboro resident says he’s thankful a fire department is on standby around the clock.

“With growth comes more need for emergency services, and then paying more staff,” Caleb Dixon said. “The fire department is one of those places where I think we can really focus some of our tax dollars.”

At multiple recent commission meetings, county leaders asked Chief Larry Farley to start looking at how fire taxes work in other parts of the state and how they could begin charging some homeowners around $600 to $1,000 per year based on the square footage of their homes.

Joe Blankenship said he’s concerned his mom might be priced out of the Rutherford County community she’s lived in most of her life, with multiple new alternative taxes being researched during the budget process.

“Any additional taxes for basic services, I think, is misguided,” Blankenship said. “Personally, I wouldn’t like to see her spending any more money on taxes to be protected by fire departments that have been here as long as she has.”

Chief Farley and several other County Commissioners agreed with Blankenship at a recent public safety meeting, stating they did not support the new fire tax.

“While I understand the need to find additional revenue sources for the fastest growing county in Tennessee, a fire tax is a regressive tax and does not solve the issue,” Mayor Joe Carr said. “I am not considering a fire tax, nor will I.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.