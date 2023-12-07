Rising flu cases rise across Middle Tennessee sparks concern

Last week, a Nashville hospital treated at least 100 people for the flu.
By Jordan James
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Doctors in Tennessee are urging people to take precautions as flu cases rise nationwide.

Nashville hospitals are feeling the impact of high influenza levels, as categorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Last week. at least 100 people were hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with the flu, which follows suit with what’s being experienced across the south.

The most recent data from the state’s health department shows that Memphis has the highest percentage of patients dealing with the flu at 6.3%, while Nashville is at 3.6%

As more people gather for the Christmas holiday, there is a concern among health leaders that the number of cases may increase.

“Those are the environments where the virus transmits pretty easily,” Dr. Todd Rice, Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s ICU medical director, said.

Rice believes it’s best to follow the precautions and safety measures that were introduced during the pandemic.

“Wash your hands, wear a mask, get vaccinated all those things, and be thoughtful to everybody else,” he said. “If you’re sick and you know you’re sick and you’re having a fever and don’t feel great, don’t go out and expose other people.”

The Metro Nashville Public Health Department is offering free flu shots at all of their clinics.

