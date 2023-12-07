Police looking for Mt. Juliet man missing for more than a month

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Missing person detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing out of Mt. Juliet for more than a month.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, the family of 20-year-old Christhian Morales-Perez has been trying to find him since they last heard from him on Nov. 6. They reported him as missing on Nov. 30.

The family told police he left his residence with a few personal belongings in his 2013 blue Chevrolet Cruz, which is missing the rear bumper. They also said that it is not normal for him to be out of touch with his family for this long.

Mt. Juliet police are asking anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact them at 615-754-2550.

