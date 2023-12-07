Police looking for Mt. Juliet man missing for more than a month

The 20-year-old man has not been heard from since Nov. 6.
The 20-year-old man has been missing for more than a month.
By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Missing person detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing out of Mt. Juliet for more than a month.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, the family of 20-year-old Christhian Morales-Perez has been trying to find him since they last heard from him on Nov. 6. They reported him as missing on Nov. 30.

The family told police he left his residence with a few personal belongings in his 2013 blue Chevrolet Cruz, which is missing the rear bumper. They also said that it is not normal for him to be out of touch with his family for this long.

Mt. Juliet police are asking anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact them at 615-754-2550.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(TDOT)
Proposed locations of Choice Lanes in Tennessee to be announced soon
Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9)
New grant announced for rail line linking Tennessee cities to Atlanta
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Megan Barry
Former Nashville mayor Megan Barry announces run for Congress
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Coldest day of the week

Latest News

A BNA bus driver was arrested, flu cases are up in Tennessee and there's a safety warning...
Catch Up Quick
The 20-year-old man has been missing for more than a month.
Missing man out of Mt. Juliet
The campaign brings awareness to five key vaccinations: Hepatitis-A, Tetanus, Monkeypox,...
Health Dept. sees ‘uptick’ in MPox cases in Metro Nashville
Summertown Fire
Home destroyed after fire in Lawrence Co.
A bus driver was taken off the job on Wednesday night after he was seen driving erratically at...
Airport bus driver arrested for DUI