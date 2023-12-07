Plane crash reported in Giles County

Officials have not yet confirmed whether there are injuries.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) – A single-engine airplane has crashed in Giles County near Pulaski, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Joe Purvis said the crash happened in the county near the Marshall County line. Officials with the Abernathy Field Airport in Pulaski reported a single-engine Beechcraft airplane had gone down near Diana Ridge Road. They said the Federal Aviation Administration was looking for the plane and had lost contact with it around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

