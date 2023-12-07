Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee elementary school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A part-time teacher was arrested on drug charges at an elementary school in Crossville, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said on Dec. 7 at about 8:30 a.m., a K9 dog and handler with Interquest Canines alerted on a car in the parking lot of Pineview Elementary. The Cumberland County Board of Education has reportedly used their services for years to help detect drugs and guns at schools.

Upon searching the vehicle, two school resource officers found illegal drugs and arrested 31-year-old Angela Elizabeth Anderson of Cookeville. She’s been suspended without pay.

Anderson faces charges of simple possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery or sale of cocaine.

She was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and is being held on a $7,000 bond.

