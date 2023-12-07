No injuries after house fire in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - No one was injured after a fire at a home on Joseph Avenue on Wednesday night.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, heavy smoke was showing from the roof when the first firefighters arrived around 8:10 p.m.

The fire department said the fire began in the chimney and extended into the attic. A majority of the damage is in the attic.

Two adults living at the home are displaced. There were no injuries reported.

