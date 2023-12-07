No injuries after house fire in East Nashville

Heavy smoke was showing from the roof when firefighters arrived just after 8 p.m.
Two people were displaced after a chimney fire at a home on Joseph Avenue on Wednesday night.
Two people were displaced after a chimney fire at a home on Joseph Avenue on Wednesday night.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - No one was injured after a fire at a home on Joseph Avenue on Wednesday night.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, heavy smoke was showing from the roof when the first firefighters arrived around 8:10 p.m.

The fire department said the fire began in the chimney and extended into the attic. A majority of the damage is in the attic.

Two adults living at the home are displaced. There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night looks especially wet in the Mid State. Beware of poor driving conditions from...
First Alert Forecast: Important storm systems moves through this weekend
Food samples from Torchy's Tacos
Austin-based taco shop to open Nashville location
Jennifer Brown Hyde speaks on the 1976 Chowchilla kidnapping
‘I really prepared myself to die’: Nashville woman recalls being buried alive with classmates nearly 50 years ago
(TDOT)
Proposed locations of Choice Lanes in Tennessee to be announced soon
Man arrested after leading nearly 10 police cars in chase from Hendersonville to Nashville
Woman arrested after leading several police cars in low-speed chase from Hendersonville to Nashville

Latest News

B.E. Academy for Girls will open in the fall, taking advantage of Gov. Bill Lee's plan to...
New all-girls private school to open in Nashville
What airlines are the worst offenders for delays at BNA?
Flight delay data at Nashville International Airport
“My mom should be right there by my grandparents,” Lecia King said.
Unrelated man buried in family's cemetery plot
The glass ornaments can be attractive to young children, but the lead can be harmful if...
Lead dangers in old Christmas ornaments