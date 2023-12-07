No injuries after house fire in East Nashville
Heavy smoke was showing from the roof when firefighters arrived just after 8 p.m.
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - No one was injured after a fire at a home on Joseph Avenue on Wednesday night.
According to the Nashville Fire Department, heavy smoke was showing from the roof when the first firefighters arrived around 8:10 p.m.
The fire department said the fire began in the chimney and extended into the attic. A majority of the damage is in the attic.
Two adults living at the home are displaced. There were no injuries reported.
