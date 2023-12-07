‘Just total destruction’: Neighbor tries to save victims in Giles Co. plane crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A neighbor in Giles County is shaken after he tried to rescue two people killed in a plane crash Thursday morning.

FlightAware shows the plane was coming from Knoxville and destined for Pulaski but never made it to the airport. The Giles County Sheriff’s Department said at about 11 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration lost contact with the pilot.

Emergency crews later found the plane crashed into the side of a hill behind Richy Sands’ rural backyard. The State Medical Examiner and the FAA are investigating.

“My wife seen the plane come over and crash into the hillside over there,” Sands said, adding he immediately went to the crash site to try to save anyone who might be alive and stomp out a possible crush fire. Sadly, there were no survivors, he said.

“Just plane all over the place,” he said. “Just total destruction. Just parts everywhere all on up the hill. And when EMS got there, they found one person burning.”

It took a few minutes for first responders to access the crash site, but once they arrived, they found the plane in pieces, said Bill Myers, Director of Emergency Services for Giles County.

“We found a plane that had flown into the side of a hill,” Myers said.

The two people on board have not yet been identified. FlightAware said the plane is registered with Plantation Reclaimed Inc., a wood reclaiming business in Knoxville.

“Hate to see someone lose their life in something like that,” Sands said.

Giles County EMS said they are not sure if others were on the plane. They don’t know how long the crash site and nearby driveway will be closed for the investigation.

