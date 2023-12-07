‘Jamie Y Mi Amor Sandra’: MNPD hopes tattoo will help solve cold case

By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Metro Nashville Police Department has released new drawings of a man who was left unidentified after being hit and killed by a car more than a decade ago.

Cold case detectives are hoping to identify the man, who investigators say ran out onto Interstate 24 on New Year’s Day nearly 16 years ago and was hit and killed by a motorist who was unable to stop.

The man had no identification on him, but police said he is believed to be Hispanic, 18 to 35, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighed about 150 pounds.

He had a tattoo that reads “Jamie Y Mi Amor Sandra” on his upper left chest, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact MNPD’s Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329.

