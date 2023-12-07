Home destroyed after fire in Lawrence Co.

The home was believed to be abandoned, the Lawrence County Fire & Rescue Director said.
A house is destroyed after it caught fire in Lawrence County on Wednesday evening.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Lawrence County Fire & Rescue Department have been working overnight after a house caught fire Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the home at 102 Davis Street in Summertown around 8 p.m. When crews arrived, the home was already engulfed.

The Lawrence County Fire & Rescue Director Tyler McDow said they believe no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. He added that there were no reported injuries.

Fire investigators are trying to learn the cause of the fire. McDow said the home was believed to be abandoned and that no electricity would have caused the fire.

He said the home is older and teams had to work overnight to manage the fire.

