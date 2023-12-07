Health Dept. sees ‘uptick’ in MPox cases in Metro Nashville
The Metro Public Health Department will be offering vaccines at the Lentz Public Health Center.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department in Nashville and Davidson County said they’ve seen an “uptick” in monkeypox (MPox) cases recently.
As a result, MPHD will be offering people to get MPox vaccines on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lentz Public Health Center.
The MPHD said MPox spreads through close skin-to-skin, often sexual contact with an infected person.
In 2022, cases of MPox surged in September after more than 100 people in the Davidson County area were confirmed to have the virus.
In total, the state saw around 212 reported cases across the state, according to the CDC.
