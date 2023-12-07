Health Dept. sees ‘uptick’ in monkeypox cases in Metro Nashville

The Metro Public Health Department will be offering vaccines at the Lentz Public Health Center.
The campaign brings awareness to five key vaccinations: Hepatitis-A, Tetanus, Monkeypox,...
The campaign brings awareness to five key vaccinations: Hepatitis-A, Tetanus, Monkeypox, COVID-19, and Influenza.(WYMT)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department in Nashville and Davidson County said they’ve seen an “uptick” in monkeypox (MPox) cases recently.

As a result, MPHD will be offering people to get MPox vaccines on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lentz Public Health Center.

The MPHD said MPox spreads through close skin-to-skin, often sexual contact with an infected person.

In 2022, cases of MPox surged in September after more than 100 people in the Davidson County area were confirmed to have the virus.

In total, the state saw around 212 reported cases across the state, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(TDOT)
Proposed locations of Choice Lanes in Tennessee to be announced soon
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9)
New grant announced for rail line linking Tennessee cities to Atlanta
Megan Barry
Former Nashville mayor Megan Barry announces run for Congress
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Coldest day of the week

Latest News

Summertown Fire
Home destroyed after fire in Lawrence Co.
A bus driver was taken off the job on Wednesday night after he was seen driving erratically at...
Airport bus driver arrested for DUI
A house is destroyed after it caught fire in Lawrence County on Wednesday evening.
Massive house fire in Lawrence County
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Airport bus driver arrested for DUI after swerving over lanes, driving over median, police say