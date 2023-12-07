First Alert Forecast: Tracking rain and storms for the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for late Saturday and Sunday

A strong storm system is expected to bring drenching rain across the Mid State and even a strong thunderstorm or two.

ENDING THE WEEK

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows will be in the low 40s. Clouds will increase late in the day on Friday ahead of the rain moving in. The high will be in the mid 60s.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android.

STRONG WEEKEND STORM SYSTEM

A strong storm system expected for the weekend that will have an impact to your weekend plans.

Rain will gradually build into and across the area throughout our Saturday with steadier and heavier rain by the evening and through the overnight. A passing thunderstorm is also possible and even though the severe threat isn’t all that high, it’s still there and still something we’ll be watching through Sunday morning.

Steady rain will continue into Sunday morning but we’re also watching for colder air to move in on the back side of this storm system. As that colder air moves in on Sunday, some areas could be looking at a wintry mix or some wet snow showers mixing in. Right now, the best areas for that continues to be the highest elevations in east Middle Tennessee.

Rain fall totals could be up to 2-3″ in some areas and as of now we are not expecting any snow accumulation.

NEXT WEEK

Our weather calms down with more sunshine, but cooler, with highs in the 40s and 50s. Lows will be at or below freezing.

