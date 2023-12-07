First Alert Forecast: Strong Weekend Storm System

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for late Saturday and into our day on Sunday.

A strong storm system is expected to bring a drenching rain across the Mid State and even a strong thunderstorm or two will be on the table.

Additionally, some areas could still see a changeover to wet snow in the highest elevations Sunday morning.

Our severe threat for any storm Saturday through Sunday morning is on the low end, but any storm that develops could easily have heavy downpours, gusty wind, and maybe even some small hail. Right now, the main severe threat is for areas along and west of I-65.

Make sure you keep up to date with us on WSMV to help work your weekend plans around this storm system.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

QUICK COLD SHOT

Today will be the coldest day of the weekend with temperatures mostly staying in the 40s this afternoon. We’re starting with a good amount of cloud cover, but we’ll get some sunshine back for the afternoon.

Tonight will be cold with lows around freezing by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will rebound today after a cold start with highs back into the mid to upper 50s and I wouldn’t even rule out one or two spots getting near 60.

Clouds increase on Friday with temperatures in the lower to even mid-60s for the day.

Soaking rain, strong t'storm possible (maxuser | WSMV)

STRONG WEEKEND STORM SYSTEM

As mentioned earlier, we’re tracking a strong storm system for the weekend that will have an impact to your weekend plans.

Rain will gradually build into and across the area throughout our Saturday with steadier and heavier rain by the evening and through the overnight. We’ll also toss a passing thunderstorm and even though the severe threat isn’t all that high, it’s still there and still something we’ll be watching through Sunday morning.

Steady rain will continue into Sunday morning but we’re also watching for colder air to move in on the back side of this storm system. As that colder air works its way in on Sunday, some areas could be looking at a wintry mix or some wet snow showers mixing in. Right now, the best areas for that continues to be the highest elevations in east Middle Tennessee.

Rain fall totals could be up to 2-3″ in some areas and as of now we are not expecting any snow accumulation.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Our weather calms down Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with more sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.