First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain & thunderstorms this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A strong storm system will move through the Mid State Saturday into Sunday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

A few patches of freezing fog will be possible by sunrise on Thursday, mainly around river valleys. Temperatures will tumble into the low 30s by then.

Thursday afternoon will be bright and much milder than Wednesday. We’ll have a warming southwest breeze develop. High, 60.

Friday will start off cool, in the low 40s. The afternoon will feature an increase in clouds and a gusty southwest wind. High, 63.

Friday evening will stay mild with temperatures in the 50s as more clouds move in.

THIS WEEKEND:

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for this weekend, thanks to a strong storm system that will move through Middle Tennessee then .

Clouds will thicken on Saturday. An occasional strong south breeze will bring in more humidity from the Gulf Coast. A few showers will develop and pass through during the day. Then, late in the afternoon, a line of showers and thunderstorms will move in from West Tennessee. A strong storm or two will be possible along the Tennessee River, producing especially gusty wind.

A strong storm system will move through Middle Tennessee this weekend. (WSMV)

Rain will continue to spread eastward Saturday night and increase in intensity. A few thunderstorms will accompany the rain, but they’ll weaken as the evening progresses. It’ll remain mild until a cold front begins to move through early on Sunday.

Once the front passes your area early Sunday, temperatures will drop all the way back to the low 40s by late afternoon.

The latest timing shows rain exiting our western counties early Sunday morning. Rain should end in Nashville by midday. It’ll take until early evening for the storm to wind down on the Cumberland Plateau. There, a few snowflakes will likely mix in before the precipitation ends completely. A quick dusting will be possible along the Cumberland Plateau on elevated surfaces (e.g. rooftops, cars, & deck railings).

NEXT WEEK:

Brighter and cooler weather will return for Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.