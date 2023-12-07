Firefighters provide tips to prevent Christmas tree fires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville firefighters are reminding people to be safe when lighting Christmas trees this holiday season.

During a demonstration Wednesday, they showed how easily a fire can spark inside a home.

Firefighters said half of Christmas tree fires are electrical in nature or because they’re placed too close to fireplaces or heating vents.

They also suggest only putting three rows of lights on a tree and to use only one extension cord. Most importantly, keep live trees hydrated.

“When you bring your tree home, cut about an inch or an inch and a half off the bottom of the tree before you plant it, and make sure that you give it plenty of water,” Assistant Chief Moses Jefferies IV, Nashville Fire Department Chief of Training, said. “Within the first 24 hours, most trees are able to consume up to about a gallon, and after that, you’re looking at about a quart a day.”

After Christmas, don’t try to get ride of your tree by burning it. Instead let a local recycling center dispose it.

