‘Everybody’s on their own around here’: Companies in Woodbine report rise in break-ins

WOODBINE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Woodbine businesses have reported a string of robberies and break-ins, seemingly targeting construction companies.

B&E Irrigation and Landscaping said that over the years, thieves have stolen thousands of dollars worth of materials.

“Over the past few weeks, it has increased a good bit,” Brandon Glover with B&E said.

Thieves were caught on video cameras cutting into company containers and stealing copper pipes on Whitsett Road. Another day, the cameras captured a car break-in.

Robert Shipley works in the area and said in one day, 13 cars were broken into.

“I’ve seen people cut through wire, cut through storage containers, break in the vehicles, jump fences,” Shipley said,

He said he’s called police before, but the response time can be hours.

“There’s no follow-up, there’s no concern,” Shipley said. “It’s kind of just everybody’s on their own around here.”

He’s hoping police will step up their presence in the area, especially at night. For now, businesses are taking action to protect themselves.

“Our trucks keep minimal inventory on them,” Glover said. “We keep everything locked up in the office, in additional lockup areas inside the buildings that are also locked up.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.