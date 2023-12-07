Elementary teacher, mom of 3, diagnosed with lupus is graduating from residency program

Ammiesta “Ammie” Stewart, 50, is graduating from Jackson State University’s Mississippi...
Ammiesta “Ammie” Stewart, 50, is graduating from Jackson State University’s Mississippi Teacher Residency program on Friday – all while juggling being a mom of three, being an elementary school teacher, and battling lupus.(William H. Kelly III/JSU)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (Gray News) – A teacher in Mississippi is proving that Super Woman might be real.

Ammiesta “Ammie” Stewart, 50, is graduating from Jackson State University’s Mississippi Teacher Residency program on Friday – all while juggling being a mom of three, being an elementary school teacher, and battling lupus.

Stewart currently teaches elementary students in Jackson Public Schools and was diagnosed with lupus in May 2022.

JSU said Stewart enrolled in the residency program in March, and she is graduating Friday.

Even more impressive? She is graduating with a 3.9 GPA and has been inducted into the Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society.

Stewart told JSU that the journey was “rigorous,” often battling lupus flare-ups that left her fatigued and in chronic pain.

But she credits her strong faith, family, friends, and coworkers with helping her pursue her dreams.

“I know when to throw in the towel, but sometimes it’s not about throwing in that towel. Take that towel and wipe these tears with it because I cry and all that kind of stuff sometimes, but with that being said, I can say I did it,” Stewart told JSU.

Prior to attending JSU, Stewart graduated from Tougaloo College in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in childhood development. She also holds two associate degrees in early childhood and in childhood development.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9)
New grant announced for rail line linking Tennessee cities to Atlanta
(TDOT)
Proposed locations of Choice Lanes in Tennessee to be announced soon
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Megan Barry
Former Nashville mayor Megan Barry announces run for Congress
Woman accused of buying $1,500 in gift cards with stolen credit card after robbing elderly woman
Woman accused of robbing elderly woman at Nashville Kroger, buying $1,500 in gift cards

Latest News

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Sevier County 6-year-old
TBI cancels Endangered Child Alert for Sevier County 6-year-old
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, workers produce vehicles at Volkswagen's U.S. plant...
UAW says over 1,000 workers at VW plant in Tennessee have signed cards seeking union representation
Teen wanted for questioning after hit-and-run crash killed father of two in Nashville
Teen wanted for questioning after hit-and-run crash killed father of two in Nashville
Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of...
Deaths from tainted cantaloupe increase to 3 in U.S. and 5 in Canada
When We Had Wings by Ariel Lawhon, Kristina McMorris and Susan Meissner