Duo charged with slew of child sex crimes, including aggravated rape of a child in Tennessee
A grand jury issued the indictments on Dec. 4.
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man and woman are facing a slew of child sex crimes charges, including aggravated rape of a child in Overton County, according to District Attorney Bryant C. Dunaway.
DA Dunaway said McKenzie Lee Staggs and Dakota Lee Garrett were indicted following an investigation into allegations that a child was sexually abused by the Overton County Sheriff’s Office and the DA’s office.
A grand jury issued the following indictments for the duo on Dec. 4:
Staggs:
- Count 1 with Aggravated Rape of a child less than 8 years old
- Count 2 with Aggravated Sexual Battery of a child less than 13 years old
- Count 3 with Aggravated Sexual Battery of a child less than 13 years old
- Count 4 with Aggravated Sexual Battery of a child less than 13 years old
- Count 5 with Aggravated Sexual Battery of a child less than 13 years old
- Count 6 with Sexual Exploitation of a minor
Garrett:
- Count 7 with Sexual Exploitation of a minor
- Count 8 with Sexual Exploitation of a minor
Both Staggs and Garrett were booked into the Overton County Jail.
