Duo charged with slew of child sex crimes, including aggravated rape of a child in Tennessee

A grand jury issued the indictments on Dec. 4.
Duo charged with slew of child sex crimes, including aggravated rape of a child in Tennessee
Duo charged with slew of child sex crimes, including aggravated rape of a child in Tennessee(Overton County Jail)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man and woman are facing a slew of child sex crimes charges, including aggravated rape of a child in Overton County, according to District Attorney Bryant C. Dunaway.

DA Dunaway said McKenzie Lee Staggs and Dakota Lee Garrett were indicted following an investigation into allegations that a child was sexually abused by the Overton County Sheriff’s Office and the DA’s office.

A grand jury issued the following indictments for the duo on Dec. 4:

Staggs:

  • Count 1 with Aggravated Rape of a child less than 8 years old
  • Count 2 with Aggravated Sexual Battery of a child less than 13 years old
  • Count 3 with Aggravated Sexual Battery of a child less than 13 years old
  • Count 4 with Aggravated Sexual Battery of a child less than 13 years old
  • Count 5 with Aggravated Sexual Battery of a child less than 13 years old
  • Count 6 with Sexual Exploitation of a minor

Garrett:

  • Count 7 with Sexual Exploitation of a minor
  • Count 8 with Sexual Exploitation of a minor

Both Staggs and Garrett were booked into the Overton County Jail.

STAGGS AND GARRETT INDICTED FOR SEX OFFENSES AGAINST CHILDREN Investigators with the Overton County Sheriffs Office...

Posted by Bryant C. Dunaway, District Attorney on Thursday, December 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9)
New grant announced for rail line linking Tennessee cities to Atlanta
(TDOT)
Proposed locations of Choice Lanes in Tennessee to be announced soon
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Megan Barry
Former Nashville mayor Megan Barry announces run for Congress
Woman accused of buying $1,500 in gift cards with stolen credit card after robbing elderly woman
Woman accused of robbing elderly woman at Nashville Kroger, buying $1,500 in gift cards

Latest News

Avoid glass ornaments due to possible lead in paint.
Some old, glass ornaments contain lead
Beechcraft Bonanza airplane (FILE)
Plane crash reported in Giles County
Plane crashes in Giles County
WSMV4 Investigation finds popular side hustle for extra money comes with serious risk: Tonight...
WSMV4 Investigation finds popular side hustle for extra money comes with serious risk: Tonight at 6.