Duo charged with slew of child sex crimes, including aggravated rape of a child in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man and woman are facing a slew of child sex crimes charges, including aggravated rape of a child in Overton County, according to District Attorney Bryant C. Dunaway.

DA Dunaway said McKenzie Lee Staggs and Dakota Lee Garrett were indicted following an investigation into allegations that a child was sexually abused by the Overton County Sheriff’s Office and the DA’s office.

A grand jury issued the following indictments for the duo on Dec. 4:

Staggs:

Count 1 with Aggravated Rape of a child less than 8 years old

Count 2 with Aggravated Sexual Battery of a child less than 13 years old

Count 3 with Aggravated Sexual Battery of a child less than 13 years old

Count 4 with Aggravated Sexual Battery of a child less than 13 years old

Count 5 with Aggravated Sexual Battery of a child less than 13 years old

Count 6 with Sexual Exploitation of a minor

Garrett:

Count 7 with Sexual Exploitation of a minor

Count 8 with Sexual Exploitation of a minor

Both Staggs and Garrett were booked into the Overton County Jail.

STAGGS AND GARRETT INDICTED FOR SEX OFFENSES AGAINST CHILDREN Investigators with the Overton County Sheriffs Office... Posted by Bryant C. Dunaway, District Attorney on Thursday, December 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.