Don’t miss out: Money still available for Tennessee childcare facilities

Wonderschool will recruit, train and support people opening a licensed childcare facility in their home or small center.(Pixabay)
By Meredith Whittemore and Amanda Hara
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Childcare centers across the state said they were worried about staying open after the federal emergency childcare funding ended back in October.

Now, one Middle Tennessee facility is spreading the word about the support that’s still out there.

Patches Academy in Spring Hill is among the centers that have opened recently to help fight the state’s childcare crisis. It’s a crisis so large, that a 2022 report said the state needed to double the number of facilities to meet the needs of families.

Laura Brady, co-director of Patches Academy, says she and her partner were planning to open a facility when they learned they could get money from the state.

Brady says they utilized ChildcareTennessee’s Establishment and Enhancement grants to help get up and running. She says the grants helped purchase equipment and curriculum.

“It’s been really exciting to watch and hugely amazing and totally worth every piece of the sleepless nights about trying to understand how to do it all,” says Brady.

The grants are distributed by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Human Services.

If you are a childcare provide or thinking about opening a facility, you can find more information and a link to apply for the grants through childcaretennessee.com.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

