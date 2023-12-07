Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Band to perform in Nashville in 2024
Presale for tickets starts Tuesday, Dec. 12.
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Get ready to rock your heart out. In the summer of 2024, Nissan Stadium will have three legendary bands playing for one night only.
Nissan Stadium announced that Def Leppard, Journey and the Steve Miller band will perform on Saturday, July 20 for their Summer Stadium Tour.
Presale for tickets starts Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m.
To register, click here.
