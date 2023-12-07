Cities of Success: CNBC highlights Nashville in new program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - CNBC went to Cane Ridge High School on Wednesday morning and helped to launch their new series called “Cities of Success.”

At the school, CNBC held a presentation and a session with students about personal finances.

“The pandemic and the success of startup culture have sparked the emergence of new hubs for businesses outside of traditional power centers of New York, Chicago, Houston and San Francisco,” according to the CNBC website. “These Cities of Success each have used unique characteristics – pop culture influence, clusters of great universities, friendly geography or forward-thinking local governments – to attract major companies and nurture an entrepreneurial community around them.”

The program shares how cities have rebuilt themselves as centers for technology giants, maverick founders, and lifestyle brands.

According to CNBC, Cities of Success will feature a different city each quarter and highlight what attracted the capital, companies and employees.

CNBC chooses the Cities of Success based on metrics such as population, rate change and GDP growth between 2010 and 2021.

Nashville is the first city to be featured in “Cities of Success.” The program will air Wednesday, Dec. 6, on CNBC at 9 p.m. Central.

The show will highlight Nashville’s rise to becoming a prominent center for healthcare and research.

