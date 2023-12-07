Christmas at the Opry live on WSMV4 Thursday night at 7 p.m.

It’s all happening live on WSMV4 at 7 p.m. Christmas at the Opry will be hosted by none other than Wynonna Judd.
Christmas at the Opry live on WSMV4 Thursday night at 7
Christmas at the Opry live on WSMV4 Thursday night at 7(NBC)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - “To celebrate Christmas at the Grand Ole Opry is extra special,” and Thursday night that’s what NBC is doing with a two-hour concert from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House.

It’s all happening live on WSMV4 at 7 p.m. Christmas at the Opry will be hosted by none other than Wynonna Judd.

One of the performers tonight will be Brenda Lee; her song “Rockin Around The Christmas Tree” hit number one earlier this week on the Billboard Hot 100, 65 years after its release.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9)
New grant announced for rail line linking Tennessee cities to Atlanta
(TDOT)
Proposed locations of Choice Lanes in Tennessee to be announced soon
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Megan Barry
Former Nashville mayor Megan Barry announces run for Congress
Woman accused of buying $1,500 in gift cards with stolen credit card after robbing elderly woman
Woman accused of robbing elderly woman at Nashville Kroger, buying $1,500 in gift cards

Latest News

The Metro Health Department has seen a rise in Mpox cases.
Metro Health Department sees rise in Mpox cases
Multiple children involved in deadly crash
Two people are dead after a plane crashed in a rural Tennessee county.
Two dead after plane crashes in Giles County
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Sevier County 6-year-old
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Sevier County 6-year-old