Christmas at the Opry live on WSMV4 Thursday night at 7 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - “To celebrate Christmas at the Grand Ole Opry is extra special,” and Thursday night that’s what NBC is doing with a two-hour concert from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House.

It’s all happening live on WSMV4 at 7 p.m. Christmas at the Opry will be hosted by none other than Wynonna Judd.

One of the performers tonight will be Brenda Lee; her song “Rockin Around The Christmas Tree” hit number one earlier this week on the Billboard Hot 100, 65 years after its release.

