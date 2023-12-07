Bus driver arrested for DUI after swerving over lanes, driving over median at BNA, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bus driver was taken off the job on Wednesday night after he was seen driving erratically at Nashville International Airport.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Metro Nashville Airport Authority were called to check on an employee bus that was seen crossing over medians and moving at inconsistent speeds.

The officer found the bus and watched as it failed to stay in its lane and even swerved over the dividing line separate lanes of travel multiple times.

When the bus reached its destination, the officers approached and spoke with the driver, 35-year-old Demetrice Adams, who was asked to step out of the vehicle and perform a series of field sobriety tests, the affidavit states.

Adams was slow to respond and appeared distracted, according to the officers. He showed “multiple signs of impairment” while attempting to complete the tests, so he was placed under arrest and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

