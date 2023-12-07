‘Back it up’ Terry gets a new van

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Terry Davis, the star of the famous “Back it up, Terry!” viral video, received his brand-new handicapped-accessible van on Thursday.

Superior Van & Mobility delivered the van to Terry’s home, where he will now be able to travel and spread his joy.

Over the summer, Terry and his family kickstarted a fundraiser to help him travel across the country.

Since the video went viral, Terry has become a social media superstar with requests for him to travel all over the country, especially during the Fourth of July holiday.

With a big grin on his face, Terry showed off his sparkly-new Pittsburgh Steelers-themed wheelchair that he has no problem “backing up.”

He thanks all of his fans and supporters and the grace of God for being able to get around in his new chair, and now, his new van.

That includes his mother and grandmother, his aids, his stepdad, as well as Snoop Dogg, Ricky Smiley and Anthony Anderson who helped make him an internet sensation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beechcraft Bonanza airplane (FILE)
2 dead after Giles County plane crash
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong Weekend Storm System
Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee school
Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee elementary school
Woman accused of buying $1,500 in gift cards with stolen credit card after robbing elderly woman
Woman accused of robbing elderly woman at Nashville Kroger, buying $1,500 in gift cards
Duo charged with slew of child sex crimes, including aggravated rape of a child in Tennessee
Duo charged with slew of child sex crimes, including aggravated rape of a child in Tennessee

Latest News

(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
MNPD officer hit by alleged drunk driver in South Nashville
Duo charged with slew of child sex crimes, including aggravated rape of a child in Tennessee
Duo charged with slew of child sex crimes, including aggravated rape of a child in Tennessee
Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee school
Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee elementary school
Woman wanted for continuously renting out building deemed not fit for use, Clarksville police say
Clarksville venue owner wanted for renting out building deemed not fit for use, police say
Wanted Clarksville man arrested in Mt. Juliet
Wanted Clarksville man arrested in Mt. Juliet