Airport bus driver arrested for DUI after swerving over lanes, driving over median, police say

Officers observed the bus cross into the opposite lanes of travel.
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Nashville International Airport (BNA)(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bus driver was taken off the job on Wednesday night after he was seen driving erratically at Nashville International Airport.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Metro Nashville Airport Authority were called to check on an employee bus that was seen crossing over medians and moving at inconsistent speeds.

The officer found the bus and watched as it failed to stay in its lane and even swerved over the dividing line separate lanes of travel multiple times.

When the bus reached its destination, the officers approached and spoke with the driver, 35-year-old Demetrice Adams, who was asked to step out of the vehicle and perform a series of field sobriety tests, the affidavit states.

Adams was slow to respond and appeared distracted, according to the officers. He showed “multiple signs of impairment” while attempting to complete the tests, so he was placed under arrest and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(TDOT)
Proposed locations of Choice Lanes in Tennessee to be announced soon
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9)
New grant announced for rail line linking Tennessee cities to Atlanta
Megan Barry
Former Nashville mayor Megan Barry announces run for Congress
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Coldest day of the week

Latest News

Nashville Fire Department conducted a demonstration on Wednesday to show how fast a Christmas...
Firefighters provide tips to prevent Christmas tree fires
Nashville firefighters are reminding you to be safe when lighting your Christmas tree.
Firefighters warn about Christmas tree fires
British Airways will be using a bigger airplane for trips to London in March, increasing the...
British Airways increasing capacity from Nashville airport
The fourth person was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a string of appliance robberies...
Another arrest in Nashville appliance theft ring