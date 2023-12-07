600+ apartment, townhome units, retail development planned for Mt. Juliet

The development is still in the early planning stages and would require approval by officials.
A development with more than 600 apartments and townhomes is planned for Mt. Juliet.
A development with more than 600 apartments and townhomes is planned for Mt. Juliet.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A proposed development for the east side of Mt. Juliet could bring hundreds of new residential units, retail, hotels and more to the city.

The new development is planned for about 80 acres off Golden Bear Gateway and Old Beckwith Road. Planning documents show one 370-unit apartment complex is planned for the development, with 15,000 to 20,000 square feet of retail space, along with two age-restricted senior townhomes complexes.

One of them, dubbed the Preserve On Golden Bear, will have 103 units available, while another will have 187, according to the documents.

Developers said a restaurant, bowling alley and convenience store are also planned for the development at Golden Bear Place.

At least one hotel, a Hyatt House, is planned for the outskirts of the development.

The development would come with road improvements as well, developers told Mt. Juliet commissioners during their meeting Nov. 27.

See the Nov. 27 meeting below:

