Woman accused of robbing elderly woman at Nashville Kroger, buying $1,500 in gift cards

Police believe the woman is suspected of doing the same type of crime last year.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a woman who allegedly robbed an elderly woman at a Kroger and then purchased hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards.

The victim was robbed of her wallet while she was shopping inside the Kroger on Gallatin Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. After the robbery, the suspect, who wore a Walmart vest, went directly to self-checkout and purchased more than $1,500 in gift cards.

Police believe the woman is suspected of doing the same type of crime last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Recognize this woman? She robbed an elderly woman of her wallet while she was shopping inside the Kroger on Gallatin...

Posted by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

