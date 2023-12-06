‘Why did my daddy die?’: Father of two young girls killed in hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is demanding answers after a father of two young girls was left to die on the side of Nolensville Pike.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Dustin Brumley was hit by a car that didn’t bother to slow down.

His mother, Kimberly Patterson, is trying to put on a strong face for her 9-year-old granddaughter, Briley, as they look through old photos of Brumley. She described him as a hard worker who lived for his girls.

Brumley was out for a run along Nolensville Pike when he was hit and killed Sunday night. Patterson said she’s been filled with anger and heartbreak ever since.

“I still can’t believe it,” Patterson said. “The only thing that brings me a little comfort is knowing that there was an eyewitness and that somebody was there to respond or call 911. But I can never leave somebody like that. Never in a million years.”

Police said Brumley was hit by a white 2011 Dodge Challenger speeding through the area. Officers have not yet been able to identify the driver.

Brittany Hines is Brumley’s older sister and was the one who got the call from police about the incident. She is now caring for Briley and even went out to the crash site to look for any evidence herself, where she saw just how close he was to getting out of the road when he was hit.

“It was just absolutely heartbreaking,” Hines said about breaking the news to Brumley’s children. “She just kept saying, ‘Is this real? This isn’t real!’”

The family is now just hoping the driver comes forward as they prepare for the holidays with presents under the tree that Brumley won’t be here to open.

“I have no room in my heart to be angry at this point,” Hines said. “I really just wish you would turn yourself in. If not, it is going to eat you alive.”

