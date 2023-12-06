‘We’re back to zero’: Fire destroys toys meant for Coffee County Christmas giveaway

Nearly $6,000 worth of toys were set to be given away next week.
Donated toys were destroyed in a fire at the Coffee County Fire and Rescue facility.
Donated toys were destroyed in a fire at the Coffee County Fire and Rescue facility.(CCRS)
By Jordan James
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Coffee County Rescue Squad (CCRS) building suffered significant damage after a fire broke out, leaving first responders to salvage what they could.

CCRS reported a battery charging caused the Monday night fire that quickly spread throughout the building, destroying equipment and nearly $6,000 worth of toys that were set to be given away next week.

“We’re back to zero,” Larry Floyd said. “We’re just back to zero, so we’ll make it work.”

Floyd is a part of the Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation, which has been organizing the giveaway for decades in Coffee County.

“Being in law enforcement, of course, we’ve seen a lot,” he said. “When they come here and sign up, you can tell the kids need help, the families need help.

Organizers reported an overwhelming response from the community, with over 130 children signing up to receive toys for the holiday. Despite the unfortunate incident of most of the toys being burnt in the fire, community members have stepped up and started dropping off donations on Tuesday.

CCRS Chief Neal Simmons said they are still sifting through the remains, but it could be months before they can restore the facility. Despite that reality, his concern for the toys lost in the fire remains.

“The main issue will be Christmas,” Chief Simmons said. “Once we get it done, then we’re starting everything else.”

Organizers are planning a toy drop-off event at Coffee County Rescue Squad from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.

