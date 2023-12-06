‘We are disappointed in the vote’: MNPD advocates for Taser contract voted down by council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department’s Taser contract extension was voted down by Metro Council on Tuesday. However, the department continues to advocate for new equipment.

MNPD’s proposal would have extended the department’s current contract with Axon and increased its $6.5 million budget by $18 million, which would have gone toward “Taser-related products” over a 60-month period.

The department said the drastic budget increase was because of an influx of Tasers, providing nearly 300 more at an increased price. MNPD said the current contracted cost per user is $70 per month for each Taser. The proposed new contract would be a nearly $22 increase per user per month.

After a lengthy debate, Metro Council voted 14-24 against the bill. During the meeting, Council Member Quin Evans Segall argued the budget increase did not equate to the amount of new Tasers being brought, their cost nor the contract’s doubled extension period.

Segall compared the MNPD’s Taser proposal to that of requesting a new phone.

“This seems like quite a bit of money,” she said. “New phones come out all the time and sometimes you’re just stuck with the one you had until it doesn’t work well enough anymore.”

MNPD said they are disappointed by the outcome.

“The MNPD would not have advocated for the Taser contract amendment if we did not believe it was in the best interest of all of Nashville,” MNPD said. “We are disappointed in the vote.”

MNPD currently has a five-year contract for the Taser 7 device through Axon. If approved, the department’s proposal would have granted them the newly released Taser 10, which they say “needs to be purchased” due to their growth in authorized officers.

The department submitted a benefit sheet, outlying the proposed Taser 10′s features:

The Taser 10 includes features that greatly increase the odds of effective deployment, thus decreasing the need for additional force and decreasing injury to subjects and officers.

Improved probe design allows for better contact through clothing.

Probes are deployed individually, allowing for more accurate placement, which increases effectiveness.

The Taser 10 contains ten individual probes, which permit additional deployment attempts in the event of a miss or poor probe contact.

Maximum effective range is nearly doubled from 25 feet on the Taser 7 to 45 feet on the Taser 10. This allows officers to utilize distance and cover to safely de-escalate encounters.

Includes reality-based training that can be conducted at the precincts, which allows officers to hone de-escalation skills throughout the year and not just during annual in-service training.

MNPD argued the extension of their Axon contract and the addition of Taser 10 would be financially beneficial, claiming that they will need to make the switch from Taser 7 in the next few years as the company “eventually stops production” of it. The department claims making the switch now “provides significant cost savings and increased safety.”

