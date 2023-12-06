VIDEO: Vehicle explodes on I-24 in Joelton

JOELTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) said no injuries were reported after two vehicles caught on fire in a wreck in Joelton.

The crash happened on Interstate 24 at Mile Marker 33.5 at about 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

NFD said both vehicles caught on fire and were extinguished within 10 minutes.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more updates.

