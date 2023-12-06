Tennessee ranked among worst states for drunk driving, Forbes says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many law enforcement agencies are in full swing of combatting impaired driving during the holiday season, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

While sobriety checkpoints will be plentiful during the holidays, Forbes released a report on the worst states for drunk driving in 2023. Tennessee found itself just outside the top ten.

States like Montana, South Dakota and Texas took the top three spots, according to the report. Tennessee was ranked No. 12 with a score of 64.67 out of 100.

The Volunteer State had more than 26 of traffic deaths caused by drunk drivers, according to the report. Also, Tennessee had more than 260 DUI arrests and five drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes, per 100,000 drivers.

“The holiday season is a time to be merry and spread cheer — but it also brings a troubling trend of drunk drivers hitting the road. In fact, nearly 30% of fatal car accidents in November and December 2021, the most recent data available, involved a drunk driver,” the report said.

THP troopers will be holding checkpoints throughout December, alongside local police departments and sheriff’s offices.

Tis the season to be jolly! But it is never the season to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs! That is why during the month of December, troopers will be holding checkpoints. So please designate a sober driver and always buckle your seat belt. https://t.co/H4whDVeUsc pic.twitter.com/hkd0IzixFc — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) December 4, 2023

