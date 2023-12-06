TBI issues silver alert for missing Jackson County man

Michael Lynch, 64, was last seen on Tuesday in Gainesboro and may be driving a gold 1998 Nissan Altima.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Tennessee Silver Alert for a 64-year-old man missing in Jackson County.

The TBI said Michael Lynch was last seen on Tuesday in Gainesboro. He is 5′7″, weighs 158 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He may be driving a gold 1998 Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag number 312-BLCD.

Lynch has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance, according to the TBI.

If you see Lynch, call Gainesboro Police at 931-268-0180 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).

