TBI issues silver alert for missing Jackson County man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Tennessee Silver Alert for a 64-year-old man missing in Jackson County.

The TBI said Michael Lynch was last seen on Tuesday in Gainesboro. He is 5′7″, weighs 158 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He may be driving a gold 1998 Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag number 312-BLCD.

Lynch has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance, according to the TBI.

If you see Lynch, call Gainesboro Police at 931-268-0180 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).

#TNSilverAlert: We need your help to find Michael Lynch, who is missing from Gainesboro.



The 64-year-old is 5'7", 158 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes, last seen today in Gainesboro.



Spot him? Call Gainesboro PD at (931) 268-0180 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND!



1/X pic.twitter.com/FWfrEVRztd — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.