Suspects on the loose after carjacking USPS truck at gunpoint, Knoxville police say

One of the men drove the USPS truck away from the scene, Knoxville police say.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two man suspected of robbing a USPS truck Wednesday are on the loose, according to Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland.

Officers responded around 10 a.m., Erland said, to Dandridge Avenue when a call came in that the USPS worker had been robbed at gunpoint. Erland added that one of the men had driven away in the USPS truck, while the other had driven away in a white Toyota. The mail carrier was not injured, Erland said.

About an hour later, officers found the USPS truck and one of the men in a vacant lot off Cityview Avenue. “The armed suspect ran from officers, who eventually lost sight of the him in the Chester Avenue area,” Erland said.

WVLT News spoke with postal service representatives, who said some mail was taken from the truck, but was recovered. Those expecting mail in the area may see some delays.

Officers were also able to track down the white Toyota, also abandoned on Cityview Avenue.

Those with information should contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.

