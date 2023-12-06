Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students

By Annie Andersen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Capitol Hill turned into the North Pole as Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) transformed his Washington office into a winter wonderland with the help of kindergarten students from Bel Air Elementary School in Woodbridge, Virginia.

It’s a tradition Virginia’s Senior Senator has celebrated almost every year since taking office in 2009, bringing in students from around the Commonwealth. As part of the visit, the students have milk and cookies, sing songs, and help Warner trim his holiday tree.

“The Grinch has been at Capitol Hill for most of the year in terms of some of the craziness, you know, to get into the holiday spirit, to get into the Christmas spirit, to see these young kids come in,” Warner said.

Warner gets his trees from Mt. Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson County, firmly believing that Virginia has the very best holiday trees. This year, however, Warner things Mt. Rogers outdid itself, boasting “this year may be the biggest and best of any year since I’ve been here.”

Congress still has a lot of work to do before the end of the year, but Warner says it’s important to take time to celebrate the season.

“You always got to stay optimistic in this job. Sometimes the last few days have been particularly tough as we try to figure out how we’re going help Ukraine or not, to see these kids come in to see the kind of joy and wonder they bring.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night looks especially wet in the Mid State. Beware of poor driving conditions from...
First Alert Forecast: Important storm systems moves through this weekend
Food samples from Torchy's Tacos
Austin-based taco shop to open Nashville location
Jennifer Brown Hyde speaks on the 1976 Chowchilla kidnapping
‘I really prepared myself to die’: Nashville woman recalls being buried alive with classmates nearly 50 years ago
(TDOT)
Proposed locations of Choice Lanes in Tennessee to be announced soon
Man arrested after leading nearly 10 police cars in chase from Hendersonville to Nashville
Woman arrested after leading several police cars in low-speed chase from Hendersonville to Nashville

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police Department
‘We are disappointed in the vote’: MNPD advocates for Taser contract voted down by council
Video shows a car explosion in Joelton.
VIDEO: Car explodes on I-24
Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf, left, and hitting coach Greg Walker watch team's...
Chicago White Sox owner meets with Nashville mayor
Car fire on I24 near Joelton
VIDEO: Vehicle explodes on I-24 in Joelton
Megan Barry
Former Nashville mayor Megan Barry announces run for Congress