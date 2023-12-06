Search underway for missing Columbia man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing man.

Police said 22-year-old Benjamin (Benji) Martin was last seen on Dec. 4, leaving the Osage Trail area.

Martin is 6 foot tall, weighs 155 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

“Any person with additional information that may assist in tis, or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com,” CPD said.

