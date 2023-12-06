Portion of I-24 closed after 4-vehicle wreck with injuries

Police warned commuters that the crash reduced the interstate to one lane and to expect delays.
Portion of I-24 closed after 4-vehicle wreck with injuries
Portion of I-24 closed after 4-vehicle wreck with injuries(Clarksville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 24′s westbound lane near mile marker 7.4 was shut down after a four-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m., according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Police said there is one eastbound lane open and that traffic is moving slowly. Drivers should avoid the area until the roadway is opened back up.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene investigating the crash.

It is unknown if anyone was injured, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night looks especially wet in the Mid State. Beware of poor driving conditions from...
First Alert Forecast: Important storm systems moves through this weekend
Food samples from Torchy's Tacos
Austin-based taco shop to open Nashville location
Jennifer Brown Hyde speaks on the 1976 Chowchilla kidnapping
‘I really prepared myself to die’: Nashville woman recalls being buried alive with classmates nearly 50 years ago
(TDOT)
Proposed locations of Choice Lanes in Tennessee to be announced soon
Man arrested after leading nearly 10 police cars in chase from Hendersonville to Nashville
Woman arrested after leading several police cars in low-speed chase from Hendersonville to Nashville

Latest News

Suspects arrested in appliance theft ring, a woman describes surviving a brutal attack and...
Catch Up Quick
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Police tie man to dozens of rental property burglaries around Nashville
Those interested in auditioning must be at least 18 years old.
Dollywood holding audition for new show
Dollywood
Dollywood to audition Nashville talent for 2024 entertainment openings