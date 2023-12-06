Portion of I-24 closed after 4-vehicle wreck with injuries

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 24′s westbound lane near mile marker 7.4 was shut down after a four-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m., according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Police said there is one eastbound lane open and that traffic is moving slowly. Drivers should avoid the area until the roadway is opened back up.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene investigating the crash.

It is unknown if anyone was injured, according to police.

