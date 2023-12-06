Police tie man to dozens of rental property burglaries around Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man faces nearly fifty charges of burglary and theft after he was arrested on Tuesday for stealing large appliances from numerous rental properties in the greater Nashville area.

According to the arrest affidavits, 20-year-old Michiah Chism and another man were caught removing the stove and refrigerator from a unit at the NOVEL Harpeth Heights Apartments using a dolly. The men were seen going in and out of the unit to a U-Haul in the parking lot. When confronted, both Chism and the other man just left, but were in the process of removing the washer and dryer.

The arresting officers said that based on surveillance and witness accounts, Chism was tied to many other thefts of the same nature around Nashville.

On Nov. 13, officers were called to commercially owned properties on Sprucedale Drive, in Antioch, where an employee reported that seventeen residences were broken into and a black Whirlpool electric stove was stolen out of each of them. The total value of the seventeen stolen stoves is $11,866. Witness interviews tied Chism to these break-ins, which also caused $8,703 worth of damage to the properties.

The next day, Nov. 14, 12 new townhomes were burglarized in Antioch. The affidavit for these thefts states that 10 black Whirlpool stoves, 12 white Whirlpool washing machines, and 12 white Whirlpool dryers were stolen. The total value of these stolen items is $19,580. Witness description also put Chism at the center of these thefts.

Chism had helped during each of the burglaries and several of those accomplices have been apprehended, including Amarea Chism, Magy Ramzy, and Hany Sharobim.

However, Chism was arrested on Tuesday and booked on 45 charges of burglary and theft. He remains in custody on a $466,000 bond.

