NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Perry County Schools has announced the system will be closed for the rest of the week due to illness.

The announcement was made on Wednesday afternoon.

The school system said it will be closed for the following dates:

Thursday, Dec. 7

Friday, Dec. 8

