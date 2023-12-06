New Nashville all-girls school aims to create safe space for students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new private all-girls school will open in Nashville next fall, following Gov. Bill Lee’s plan to assist thousands of Tennessee families in paying for private education.

Former co-workers Lydia Schumake and Tee Wilson bonded over their experiences in private school. Now as co-founders of B.E. Academy For Girls, they’re hoping to create a safe space for girls.

”I was actually kicked out of my all-girl school because of my hair,” Wilson said. “They told me my hair was distracting and it humiliated me. I remember being devastated and saying to myself one day I’m going to open my own all-girls school and this is not going to happen to my girls.”

Over the last year and a half, Schumake and Wilson held camps to assess what the community needed.

“We’ve had moms say to us, ‘I wish I had this when I was in high school or middle school,’” Wilson said. “‘I wish I had this for my older daughter.’”

They have received funding and secured a facility and an opportunity through the Drexel fund. They will be opening their doors to approximately 30 girls on Aug. 5th of next year at 11 Lindsley Ave.

Schumake and Wilson both have backgrounds in education and have seen gaps in services under-resourced girls face in the education system. The pair believes their academy will fill those gaps.

Tuition will cost approximately $15,000 per student. However, their goal is for 75% of their students to participate in the Education Savings Account Program, a state program that assists students in paying for private school.

While some oppose the governor’s new legislation, which would provide more benefits to students attending private schools, the women believe it will aid the girls they aim to serve.

“We understand that this is a hot-button topic in the state,” Wilson said. “It would be vital to the girls we truly want to serve because we want to serve under-resourced girls in the city of Nashville.”

When asked why open now, Wilson said, ”We were these girls. We want to become what we needed at their age. We want to become the safe space that we needed at their age.”

Applications are open, visit B.E Academy for Girl’s website to apply.

