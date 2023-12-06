New grant announced for rail line linking Tennessee cities to Atlanta

“Passenger rail service linking Tennessee’s major cities will be a major economic shot in the arm and will invigorate travel and tourism across our state.”
Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen announced a $500,000 grant from the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development program for a proposed passenger rail corridor linking Atlanta, to major cities in the Volunteer State.

Cohen, who’s a senior member of the Transporation and Infrastructure Committee, announced the grant for the proposed rail line linking Atlanta to Chattanooga, Nashville and Memphis on Wednesday.

“Created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Corridor ID program is a comprehensive intercity passenger rail planning and development program that will help guide intercity passenger rail development throughout the country and create a pipeline of intercity passenger rail projects ready for implementation,” Cohen said.

With the announcement of this grant, the proposed rail line will be eligible for “Step 1 of the program” to develop a scope, schedule and cost estimate for preparing, completing, or documenting its service development plan.

“Passenger rail service linking Tennessee’s major cities will be a major economic shot in the arm and will invigorate travel and tourism across our state. I was pleased to submit a letter of support for this project and am glad that the FRA has heeded my repeated calls to prioritize this important project. Once this service is in operation, much of the country will be accessible by rail from Memphis. This is a very big deal, and I look forward to working with stakeholders in all of the route’s proposed cities to continue to move this project forward,” Cohen said.

