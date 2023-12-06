MTSU introduces Derek Mason as new football coach
The Blue Raiders fired longtime coach Rick Stockstill in late November following a 4-8 season.
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While other universities around the country are in the middle of their coaching carousel, Middle Tennessee State University is quelling its own by hiring ex-Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason.
MTSU introduced Mason to the media as its new football coach on Wednesday morning during a press conference.
Previous Coverage:
Mason is known as a defensive-minded coach and during his time at Vandy, he amassed 27 wins and 55 losses during his seven-year tenure.
