MTSU football expected to hire ex-Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason, reports
The Blue Raiders fired longtime coach Rick Stockstill in late November following a 4-8 season.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While other universities around the country are in the middle of their coaching carousel, Middle Tennessee State University is quelling its own by hiring ex-Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason, according to reports.
MTSU announced it will be introducing its new football coach at a Wednesday morning press conference.

Mason is known as a defensive-minded coach and during his time at Vandy, he amassed 27 wins and 55 losses during his seven-year tenure.
Join the Blue Raiders tomorrow morning as we host a press conference at the Student Union atrium to announce our newest @MT_FB head coach!https://t.co/tgkKcrb5Gx— Middle Tennessee Athletics (@MTAthletics) December 5, 2023
