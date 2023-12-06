MTSU football expected to hire ex-Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason, reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While other universities around the country are in the middle of their coaching carousel, Middle Tennessee State University is quelling its own by hiring ex-Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason, according to reports.

MTSU announced it will be introducing its new football coach at a Wednesday morning press conference.

Sources: Middle Tennessee has targeted former Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason as the school’s new head coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 5, 2023

The Blue Raiders fired longtime coach Rick Stockstill in late November following a 4-8 season.

Mason is known as a defensive-minded coach and during his time at Vandy, he amassed 27 wins and 55 losses during his seven-year tenure.

Join the Blue Raiders tomorrow morning as we host a press conference at the Student Union atrium to announce our newest @MT_FB head coach!https://t.co/tgkKcrb5Gx — Middle Tennessee Athletics (@MTAthletics) December 5, 2023

