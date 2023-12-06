Missing Jackson County man found safe

The TBI canceled a Silver Alert for Michael Lynch, 64.
Michael Lynch was last seen in Gainesboro on Tuesday.
Michael Lynch was last seen in Gainesboro on Tuesday.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Tennessee Silver Alert for a 64-year-old man reported missing from Jackson County.

The TBI said Michael Lynch was last found safe in Roane County.

Authorities were originally concerned because Lynch has a medical condition that could have impaired his ability to return safely without help, according to the TBI.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night looks especially wet in the Mid State. Beware of poor driving conditions from...
First Alert Forecast: Important storm systems moves through this weekend
Food samples from Torchy's Tacos
Austin-based taco shop to open Nashville location
Jennifer Brown Hyde speaks on the 1976 Chowchilla kidnapping
‘I really prepared myself to die’: Nashville woman recalls being buried alive with classmates nearly 50 years ago
(TDOT)
Proposed locations of Choice Lanes in Tennessee to be announced soon
Man arrested after leading nearly 10 police cars in chase from Hendersonville to Nashville
Woman arrested after leading several police cars in low-speed chase from Hendersonville to Nashville

Latest News

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Police tie man to dozens of rental property burglaries around Nashville
Those interested in auditioning must be at least 18 years old.
Dollywood holding audition for new show
Dollywood
Dollywood to audition Nashville talent for 2024 entertainment openings
Taser
Metro Council votes against proposal to extend police department’s Taser contract
WSMV Metro Council
Metro Council passes resolution urging state to accept federal education funds