Missing Jackson County man found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Tennessee Silver Alert for a 64-year-old man reported missing from Jackson County.

The TBI said Michael Lynch was last found safe in Roane County.

Authorities were originally concerned because Lynch has a medical condition that could have impaired his ability to return safely without help, according to the TBI.

We're pleased to report a quick resolution to tonight's #TNSilverAlert. Mr. Lynch has been found safe in Roane County.



Thanks for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/uvihBQaAcA — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 6, 2023

