Missing Jackson County man found safe
The TBI canceled a Silver Alert for Michael Lynch, 64.
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Tennessee Silver Alert for a 64-year-old man reported missing from Jackson County.
The TBI said Michael Lynch was last found safe in Roane County.
Authorities were originally concerned because Lynch has a medical condition that could have impaired his ability to return safely without help, according to the TBI.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.