Metro Council votes against proposal to extend police department’s Taser contract

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Council voted down a bill to extend a contract for Tasers for the Metro Nashville Police Department.

After a lengthy debate, the Council voted 14-24 against the bill to extend its current contract with Axon. The proposed contract would also add more than $18 million to the current contract approved in 2022 and provide for another 60-month extension.

The additional money proposed in the contract would be used for “Taser-related products.”

The bill was being heard on Tuesday night on second reading. The no vote ends consideration of the bill.

WSMV4 reached out to the Metro Nashville Police Department for comment, but have not heard back.

