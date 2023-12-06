Metro Council passes resolution urging state to accept federal education funds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee could lose $2 billion in federal education support each year, money which goes to schools all over the state.

Some state lawmakers said that money comes with strings attached and that Tennessee can do without it.

The Metro Council disagrees.

Council members voted on a resolution on Tuesday night to urge the state to accept the money from the federal government.

“Education is very vital, and we cannot have the education without the funding,” Metro Council Member-at-Large Zulfat Suara said during Tuesday’s debate. “Every time we have money cut, we’re having to make that up.”

Last month a 10-lawmaker panel looked at the possibility of rejecting the education funding.

The panel is likely to make a recommendation to the full legislature when it begins next month.

An independent, nonpartisan research group presented a group of state lawmakers with its analysis of federal education funding. The Sycamore Institute told the task force nearly 90% of Tennessee’s federal K-12 funding is for school nutrition, students from low-income families and students with disabilities.

Earlier in November, state education leaders cautioned lawmakers of the unknows around rejecting federal education money.

