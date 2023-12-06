Former Nashville mayor Megan Barry announces run for Congress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — Former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has officially launched her campaign for Congress, she announced on X Wednesday afternoon.

Barry is running for Tennessee’s Seventh Congressional District seat currently filled by Republican Mark Green. Barry criticized Green’s work as a congressman in her announcement.

“Families in Tennessee are struggling, and Mark Green continues to do nothing,” Barry wrote. “I’m fed up, and I know many Tennesseans are too. That’s why I’m announcing my run for Congress.”

Barry defeated David Fox in a runoff election in September 2015 to become the first female mayor of Nashville after serving two terms as a Councilmember at Large.

While serving as mayor, Barry’s son Max died at the age of 22 of an apparent drug overdose in Denver, Colorado, in July 2017. Barry resigned as mayor on March 6, 2018, after pleading guilty to a Class C felony after an extramarital affair with the police officer who was in charge of her security detail.

In a campaign video posted to X, Barry conceded she made mistakes as time as Nashville mayor but said she’s learned from it.

“I took responsibility, and my husband Bruce and I worked through it all together,” Barry said. “I don’t think anybody should be defined by their worst moments. It’s what you do next that counts.”

