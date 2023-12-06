First Alert Forecast: Coldest day of the week

You can expect a soaking rain to impact those weekend plans.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has now been issued for late Saturday and into our day on Sunday.

A strong storm system is expected to bring drenching rain across the Mid State and potentially some wintry weather mixing into certain areas as well.

Make sure you keep up to date with us on WSMV to help work your weekend plans around this storm system.

Soaking Rain this weekend
Soaking Rain this weekend(maxuser | WSMV)

QUICK COLD SHOT

Today will be the coldest day of the weekend with temperatures mostly staying in the 40s this afternoon. We’re starting off with a good amount of cloud cover, but we’ll get some sunshine back for the afternoon.

Tonight will be cold with lows around freezing by tomorrow morning.

WARMING BACK UP

Temperatures will be quick to rebound tomorrow afternoon back into the mid to upper 50s and I wouldn’t even rule out one or two spots getting near 60.

Clouds increase on Friday with temperatures in the lower 60s for the day.

STRONG WEEKEND STORM SYSTEM

As mentioned earlier, we’re tracking a strong storm system for the weekend that will have an impact on your weekend plans.

Rain will gradually build into and across the area throughout our Saturday with steadier and heavier rain by the evening and through the overnight. We’ll also toss a few rumbles of thunder into the mix as well.

Steady rain will continue into Sunday morning but we’re also watching for colder air to move in on the back side of this storm system. As that colder air works its way in on Sunday, some areas could be looking at a wintry mix or some snow showers mixing in. Right now, the best areas for that would be the higher elevations in east Middle Tennessee.

Rainfall totals could be up to 2″ in some areas and as of now, we are not expecting any snow accumulation.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Our weather calms down on Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine and highs in the 50s.

